Komets Take Four out of Six Points

March 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - A penalty-filled weekend saw the Komets grab two wins from division rival Wheeling before falling to Indy on Sunday. The team embarks on a three-game road trip starting Friday in Kalamazoo as they hold down the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division with 15 games remaining in the regular season. The Komets return home on March 24, as the Rapid City Rush visit for three games at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

ECHL STANDINGS

Last Week's Results:

Fri. 3/10 vs Wheeling FW 6 - WHL 4 W

Sat. 3/11 at Wheeling FW 6 - WHL 5 W

Sun. 3/12 vs Indy FW 2 - IND 6 L

About last week - The Komets started the weekend with a wild 6-4 win versus the Wheeling Nailers at the Coliseum.

The Komets got down 2-0 in the first, but Garrett Van Wyhe and Drake Rymsha scored to even the game going into the first intermission. The Komets took over in the second, getting tallies from Rymsha, Oliver Cooper, and Marcus McIvor. The barrage ended Wheeling's starting goaltender Tommy Nappier's night, giving up five goals on 24 shots. Brad Barone came in relief late in the second. Wheeling added one goal to their total to make the game 5-3 heading into the third. In the final stanza, Wheeling's Tyler Drevitch scored at 6:33 to pull the Nailers within one. With Barone pulled for the extra skater, the Komets' Matt Alvaro scored in the empty net and launched several altercations, concluding with Barone squaring up with Komet netminder Ryan Fanti. After Fanti dispatched Barone in the fight, both goaltenders received a game misconduct and were ejected. Nappier had to re-enter the game, and Corbin Kaczperski finished the game for the Komets. The two teams combined for 162 penalty minutes.

In the return match on Saturday night in Wheeling, the Komets rallied twice to snag a 6-5 win over the Nailers. Brooklyn Kalmikov scored Wheeling's first goal at 3:42 of the first period, followed by a Cedric Desruisseaux tally at 4:57 to give the Nailers an early 2-0 lead. Shawn Boudrias and Matt Alvaro answered for the Komets with strikes at 8:58 and 10:09 to tie the game before the Nailers popped in two more goals to make it 4-2 at the end of one period. In the second, Dan Maggio scored the period's only goal to pull the Komets within in one. The Komets started the third period with defenseman Joe Masonius in the penalty box. Rookie forward Mark Rassell capitalized on a Wheeling mistake and netted a short-handed goal to tie the game. Jacob Graves and Oliver Cooper also scored in the final frame to solidify the win.

Corbin Kaczperski collected his second win as a Komet, making 28 saves.

In the weekend finale, the Komets again fell behind, staking Indy to a 4-0 lead into the second period. Oliver Cooper got the Komets on the scoreboard with his 18th goal at 10:27 of the second period. Cooper's goal was quickly followed by a Drake Rymsha power-play goal at 18:32 to make the game 4-2 heading into the third period. Indy put the game away with two scores in the final period to make the final score 6-2. The Komets were assessed 88 penalty minutes, while the officials handed only 26 to the Fuel. Indy scored three power-play goals on nine chances. Ryan Fanti took the loss making 20 saves.

Komet Streaks-

Points: Matt Alvaro, 5 games (3g, 10a), Oliver Cooper, 4 games (5g, 3a), Drake Rymsha, 4 games (3g, 4a), Anthony Petruzzelli, 4 games (1g, 5a)

Goals: Oliver Cooper, 4 games

Assists: Matt Alvaro, 5 games, Drake Rymsha 4 games

Home Points: Matt Alvaro, 4 games (2g, 8a), Drake Rymsha, 3 games (3g, 3a), Oliver Cooper, 3 games (4g, 2a),

Home Goals: Oliver Cooper, 3 games, Drake Rymsha 3 games

Komet Leaders--

Points: Tye Felhaber, 62 (13g, 48a)

Goals: Shawn Boudrias, 27

Assists: Tye Felhaber, 48

Power Play Goals: Anthony Petruzzelli, Oliver Cooper 6

Short-Handed Goals: Stefano Giliati, Oliver Cooper, Anthony Petruzzelli, Adam Brubacher, Sam Dove-McFalls 1

Game Winning Goals: Shawn Boudrias, 5

Shots: Shawn Boudrias, 206

PIM: Joe Masonius, 129

Plus/Minus: Marcus McIvor +20

Home Points: Tye Felhaber 30 (6g, 24a)

Home Goals: Shawn Boudrias, 15

Home Assists: Tye Felhaber, 24

Road Points: Tye Felhaber 32 (8g, 24a)

Road Goals: Shawn Boudrias 12

Road Assists: Tye Felhaber, 24

Goaltenders

Appearances: 26, Ryan Fanti

Wins: 11, Rylan Parenteau and Ryan Fanti

Saves: 719, Ryan Fanti

Goals against Avg: 3.20, Rylan Parenteau

Save percentage: 0.895, Rylan Parenteau

Special K's - The Komets had 14 power plays, scoring on three of those opportunities while giving up four power goals while skating short-handed 19 times.

Next week - The Komets hit the road for three games; Friday at Kalamazoo, Saturday at Indy, and Sunday at Cincinnati.

Icing the puck - Anthony Petruzzelli scored his 200th Komet/pro point on Friday. Blake Siebenaler skated in his 300th pro game on Saturday. The Komets have scored the most goals in the Central Division (218). A Komet has scored three or more points in a game 36 times this season. The Nailers and Komets combined for 162 penalty minutes in Friday's game. The Komets lead the league in penalty minutes (1,127), minor penalties (366), and 10-minute misconducts (22). The team collected 11 misconduct penalties last weekend and 189 total penalty minutes. The Komets lead the league with 37.79 shots on goal per game.

Upcoming Promotions

KIDS SEAT FREE NIGHT - FRIDAY, MARCH 24- Kids under 12 receive one FREE Ticket (any location) with the purchase of a full-price paid adult ticket. Limit one FREE Under 12 ticket per full-price adult ticket purchased. An adult full-price ticket must be purchased to activate the offer. Purchase your tickets at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office to take advantage of this offer.

PRINCESS NIGHT - SUNDAY, MARCH 26- Meet some of your favorite princesses before the game courtesy of TAG Art Company! Plus, wear your favorite princess costume and participate in our ON-ICE Princess Parade during the 1st Intermission!

See Komets Schedule See Komets Roster

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.