Thunder Weekly, March 13, 2023

WICHITA, Kan. - The Thunder hit the road last week to the Black Hills to face the Rapid City Rush. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction and Remodeling.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Thursday, March 9

Wichita at Rapid City, 6-4 W

Friday, March 10

Wichita at Rapid City, 4-2 L

Saturday, March 11

Wichita at Rapid City, 2-1 L

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, March 17

Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

Kansas City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., Nickelodeon Baby Shark's Big Show and Celebration Night, presented by Whiskey Dicks Bar & Grill. Buy Tickets Here.

WICHITA

HOME: 19-8-4-0

AWAY: 8-19-1-0

OVERALL: 27-27-5-0

Last 10: 1-8-1-0

Streak: 0-2-0-0

Rank: 4th, Mountain Division, 59 points, .500 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Michal Stinil, 25

Assists: Michal Stinil, 41

Points: Michal Stinil, 66

+/-: Brayden Watts, +11

PIM: Mark Liwiski, 161

MEECH - Michal Stinil finished the week against Rapid City with five assists over his last three games. He also has six assists over his last five. Stinil is ranked seventh in the league with 41 helpers and tied for fifth with 66 points.

BIG MAC - Cole MacDonald has goals in four-straight games and five points over that stretch. He is seventh in scoring for defenseman with 39 points, tied for third in power play assists for defenseman with 19, tied for third in power play points for defenseman with 25. MacDonald played in his 100th ECHL game this past Saturday.

CAREER HIGH - Jay Dickman set a new career-high in goals with his 21st on Friday night. He needs six points to equal his career high in that category. Dickman has 52 points (21g, 31a) in 59 games so far this season.

ROMAN NUMERAL - Roman Basran won his first game as a pro last Thursday night. He helped the Thunder snap a seven-game winless skid. The rookie netminder from Vancouver, British Columbia has seen 40 shots in three of his last four appearances since signing in Wichita. Basran dropped his goals-against to 3.33 and save percentage to .924.

TOUGH STRETCH - Wichita is in the midst of a tough stretch of games to start March. The Thunder plays one more time at home before heading back on the road for the next six. Wichita will have played 10 of 11 games on the road in March. The Thunder closes the season with four home games before ending the year in Allen on April 15.

THUNDERBOLTS...Quinn Preston is tied for ninth among rookies with 20 goals and seventh in rookie scoring with 48 points...Connor Walters has assists in back-to-back games...Mark Liwiski is third in the league in penalty minutes (161)...Wichita is 17-6-2 when scoring first...Wichita is second at home on the power play (27.6%)...Wichita is sixth overall on the penalty kill (83.1%)...

