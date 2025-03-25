Thunder Sign Forward Daniel Ebrahim

March 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed forward Dan Ebrahim to a standard player contract.

Ebrahim, 24, finished his fourth season at NCAA (D1) Sacred Heart University where he totaled 30 points (19g, 11a) in 112 games with the Pioneers. Prior to his collegiate career, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Brooklin, Ontario native played two seasons with the NCDC's Jersey Hitmen and captured a title in 2020-21.

The Thunder return home tomorrow, Friday and Saturday against the Indy Fuel. Friday and Saturday is Stick it to Cancer Weekend presented by Glens Falls Hospital to benefit Randy's Patient Assistance Fund at CR Wood Cancer Center. Friday is Paint the Ice Night and get free oral cancer screenings in the lobby presented by NYS Dental Foundation and Saturday is a t-shirt giveaway to the first 1,000 fans and postgame jersey auction with all proceeds going to Randy's Patient Assistance Fund at CR Wood Cancer Center!

