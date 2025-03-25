ECHL Transactions - March 25

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 25, 2025:

Fort Wayne:

Jay Keranen, D

Dennis Busby, D

South Carolina:

Troy Murray, D

Utah:

Reed Stark, F

Wichita:

Alex Gritz, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Daniel Ebrahim, F signed contract

add Josh Filmon, F assigned from Utica by New Jersey

Bloomington:

delete Jason Proot, G released as emergency backup goalie 3/19

Cincinnati:

delete Justin Portillo, F placed on 3-day injured reserve 3/19

Fort Wayne:

add Cullen Ferguson, D signed contract

add Owen Gallatin, D signed amateur tryout

delete Cullen Ferguson, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

add Damien Giroux, F assigned by Coachella Valley

add Jack LaFontaine, G activated from reserve

delete Daniel Amesbury, F placed on reserve

delete Alex Aslanidis, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

Norfolk:

add Hank Crone, F activated from reserve

delete Filip Fornaa Svensson, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

add Spencer Kersten, F assigned by Syracuse

add Carson Focht, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Nick Anderson, D placed on reserve

delete Ryan Verrier, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Rapid City:

add Jonathan Yantsis, F signed contract

delete Jonathan Yantsis, F placed on reserve

Reading:

add Jake Smith, F returned from bereavement leave

delete Nick Capone, F placed on reserve

delete Mitchel Deelstra, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Savannah:

add Josh Luedtke, D signed contact

add Mack Guzda, G activated from 14-day injured reserve 3/24

delete Josh Luedtke, D placed on reserve

delete Dilan Savenkov, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Mack Guzda, G recalled by Charlotte 3/24

South Carolina:

add Troy Murray, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Garin Bjorklund, G recalled to Hershey by Washington

Toledo:

add Jan Bednar, G assigned by Grand Rapids

delete Jan Bednar, G recalled by Grand Rapids

delete Nicholas Grabko, G placed on 14-day injured reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Kyle Havlena, D signed contract

add William Provost, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Kyle Havlena, D placed on reserve

delete Morgan Adams-Moisan, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Cory Thomas, D placed on bereavement leave

Utah:

add Evan Friesen, F signed contract

add Reed Stark, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Tyson Upper, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Evan Friesen, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

add Reid Irwin, D signed contract

delete Reid Irwin, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

add Cam McDonald, D assigned by Bridgeport

delete Kabore Dunn, D placed on reserve

delete Ryan Dickinson, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete J.D. Dudek, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

