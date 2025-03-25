ECHL Transactions - March 25
March 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 25, 2025:
Fort Wayne:
Jay Keranen, D
Dennis Busby, D
South Carolina:
Troy Murray, D
Utah:
Reed Stark, F
Wichita:
Alex Gritz, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
add Daniel Ebrahim, F signed contract
add Josh Filmon, F assigned from Utica by New Jersey
Bloomington:
delete Jason Proot, G released as emergency backup goalie 3/19
Cincinnati:
delete Justin Portillo, F placed on 3-day injured reserve 3/19
Fort Wayne:
add Cullen Ferguson, D signed contract
add Owen Gallatin, D signed amateur tryout
delete Cullen Ferguson, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
add Damien Giroux, F assigned by Coachella Valley
add Jack LaFontaine, G activated from reserve
delete Daniel Amesbury, F placed on reserve
delete Alex Aslanidis, G placed on 3-day injured reserve
Norfolk:
add Hank Crone, F activated from reserve
delete Filip Fornaa Svensson, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
add Spencer Kersten, F assigned by Syracuse
add Carson Focht, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Nick Anderson, D placed on reserve
delete Ryan Verrier, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
Rapid City:
add Jonathan Yantsis, F signed contract
delete Jonathan Yantsis, F placed on reserve
Reading:
add Jake Smith, F returned from bereavement leave
delete Nick Capone, F placed on reserve
delete Mitchel Deelstra, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Savannah:
add Josh Luedtke, D signed contact
add Mack Guzda, G activated from 14-day injured reserve 3/24
delete Josh Luedtke, D placed on reserve
delete Dilan Savenkov, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Mack Guzda, G recalled by Charlotte 3/24
South Carolina:
add Troy Murray, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Garin Bjorklund, G recalled to Hershey by Washington
Toledo:
add Jan Bednar, G assigned by Grand Rapids
delete Jan Bednar, G recalled by Grand Rapids
delete Nicholas Grabko, G placed on 14-day injured reserve
Trois-Rivières:
add Kyle Havlena, D signed contract
add William Provost, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Kyle Havlena, D placed on reserve
delete Morgan Adams-Moisan, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Cory Thomas, D placed on bereavement leave
Utah:
add Evan Friesen, F signed contract
add Reed Stark, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Tyson Upper, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Evan Friesen, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
add Reid Irwin, D signed contract
delete Reid Irwin, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
add Cam McDonald, D assigned by Bridgeport
delete Kabore Dunn, D placed on reserve
delete Ryan Dickinson, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete J.D. Dudek, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
