Rush Sign Jonathan Yantsis

March 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Tuesday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, the Rush have signed forward Jonathan Yantsis.

Yantsis, 25, is in his first full professional season. In 38 games with the Trois-Rivieres Lions, Yantsis has scored seven goals and 11 points while earning a plus-five rating. He was released by the Lions yesterday.

The native of Scarborough, Ontario began his pro career last spring after three years at Queens University in Kingston, Ontario. Yantsis skated in ten games with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits before joining Trois-Rivieres to close the season. Yantsis played in five Kelly Cup Playoff games last year.

Yantsis joins the Rush ahead of their six-game road trip, beginning on Thursday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Rapid City Rush take on the Utah Grizzlies in the final home series of the regular season on April 9th, 11th, and 12th at The Monument Ice Arena. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.