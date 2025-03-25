Lions Add Muscle to Team's Blue Line

March 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières have signed defenceman Kyle Havlena.

The Kirkland, Quebec native spent the last four seasons with the Concordia University Stingers, recording 32 points in 96 games.

Before launching his university career, the 5'10" / 196-pound D-man played close to 200 games in the QMJHL, including 146 with the Cape Breton Eagles where he was the team's assistant captain.

He'll add some muscle to the Lions defence corps, which is always important to have come the playoffs.

