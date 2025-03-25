Lions Add Muscle to Team's Blue Line
March 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières have signed defenceman Kyle Havlena.
The Kirkland, Quebec native spent the last four seasons with the Concordia University Stingers, recording 32 points in 96 games.
Before launching his university career, the 5'10" / 196-pound D-man played close to 200 games in the QMJHL, including 146 with the Cape Breton Eagles where he was the team's assistant captain.
He'll add some muscle to the Lions defence corps, which is always important to have come the playoffs.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 25, 2025
- Rush Sign Jonathan Yantsis - Rapid City Rush
- Florida Everblades Announce Blackout Night Jersey Auction - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Sign Forward Evan Friesen - Utah Grizzlies
- Lions Add Muscle to Team's Blue Line - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Trois-Rivières' Nijhoff Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Trois-Rivières' Nijhoff Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Thunder Sign Forward Daniel Ebrahim - Adirondack Thunder
- Thunder Host Annual Stick It to Cancer Weekend - Adirondack Thunder
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Forward Spencer Kersten to Solar Bears; Solar Bears Sign Rookie Goaltender Luke Pavicich, Release Forward Alex Cohen - Orlando Solar Bears
- Goaltender Garin Bjorklund Re-Assigned to Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rabbit Report: Hop into the Weekend with Hockey & Hops - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.