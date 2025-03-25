Thunder Host Annual Stick It to Cancer Weekend

March 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder are hosting Stick it to Cancer Weekend on Friday, March 28 and Saturday, March 29 against the Indy Fuel. The weekend is presented by Glens Falls Hospital to benefit C.R. Wood Cancer Center's Randy's Patient Assistance Fund.

"One of the biggest weekends of the season is Stick It to Cancer Weekend, a special event dedicated to raising funds for cancer patients at Glens Falls Hospital's C.R. Wood Cancer Center," said President Jeff Mead. "Last season, the community came together and helped raise over $46,000, helping provide crucial support to those battling cancer. This initiative is a testament to the power of sports to unite and make a meaningful difference, bringing fans, players, and the community together for a cause that truly matters."

Last season, the weekend helped raise $46,897 for Randy's Patient Assistance Fund, which is a support program completely funded by community donations. The fund is provided to offset the financial burden of copayments, transportation and lodging while undergoing treatment for cancer. One hundred percent of all dollars received are used for patient expenses. The fund was started in 2013 with a generous donation from Randall Favreau's wife so that other community members would have support and assistance that was not available for them.

Friday, March 28 vs. Indy Fuel - 7:00 p.m.

Paint the Ice presented by NYS Dental Foundation!

Stick it to Cancer to Benefit C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital.

Oral Cancer Screening in main lobby by New York State Dental Foundation.

Paint the Ice - $10 donation to C.R. Wood Cancer Center.

Sign up at the table in the Main Lobby.

Post Game Paint the Ice (names will be frozen in the ice overnight).

Special "Stick it to Cancer" jerseys.

Saturday, March 29 vs. Indy Fuel - 7:00 p.m.

Stick it to Cancer to benefit C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital.

Door Giveaway - 1,000 Stick it to Cancer T-Shirts. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

Play on painted ice with names of loved ones that are currently battling, or have battled cancer, in the ice.

Specialty jerseys.

LIVE postgame jersey auction to benefit C.R. Wood Cancer Center

Get your tickets by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.

Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.