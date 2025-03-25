Thunder Signs Colgate Defenseman Reid Irwin

March 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of defenseman Reid Irwin to a standard player contract.

Additionally, forward Alex Gritz has been released.

Irwin, 26, turns pro after playing a five-year collegiate career at the University of Denver and Colgate. The 6-foot-1, 198-pound blueliner served as an alternate captain for Colgate in 2023-24 and was named captain this past season.

During his freshman year, he won a NCAA title with the Pioneers. In 2022-23, he helped Colgate to an ECAC Regular season title. Overall, Irwin recorded 49 points (14g, 35a) in 139 career NCAA games.

Prior to college, the Victoria, British Columbia native played his junior hockey in the Alberta Junior Hockey League for Lloydminster and Sherwood Park.

Irwin was teammates with Kobe Walker and coached by current Thunder Assistant Coach Travis Clayton with Lloydminster. With Sherwood Park, he was teammates with new Thunder forward Will Zapernick. He finished his junior career with 84 points (17g, 67a) in 175 career games in the AJHL.

Wichita returns to action tomorrow night with a trip to Missouri to face Kansas City.

Our next home game is on Friday, March 28 against Kansas City. Join us for QuikTrip Buy In and Affiliate Night, presented by Sharky's Island Bites. Head over to any Wichita-area QT location to get your complimentary upper-level ticket vouchers.

Fans can redeem by scanning the QR code, bringing the vouchers into the Thunder office or to the box office the night of the game. Fans can also redeem them digitally.

Our final home game is coming soon. Join us on Sunday, April 6 as we host our arch-rival, Allen. Toyota FanFest will start at noon in front of Entrance A and B. More details will be released soon. Our End of Season Awards will be released before the opening faceoff.

April 6 is also Team Photo Day. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a team photo, courtesy of BG Products, Groundworks, Select PT and Rose Harvest Design.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.