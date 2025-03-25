Trois-Rivières' Nijhoff Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Logan Nijhoff of the Trois-Rivières Lions is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for March 17-23.

Nijhoff scored six goals and added two assists for eight points in three games last week.

The 23-year-old had a hat trick and added an assist in a 6-1 win against Adirondack on Friday, and after being held off the scoresheet in a 5-4 overtime loss at Worcester on Saturday, posted another hat trick and an assist in a 5-4 loss to the Railers on Sunday.

A native of Comox, British Columbia, Nijhoff has 45 points (23g-22a) in 52 games with the Lions this season while adding one assist in eight games with Laval of the American Hockey League.

Nijhoff has tallied 61 points (31g-30a) in 95 career ECHL games with Trois-Rivières, Tulsa and Indy and five points (4g-1a) in 58 career AHL games with Laval, Rockford and San Diego.

Prior to turning pro, Nijhoff recorded 123 points (61g-62a) in 213 career games with Regina of the Western Hockey League.

On behalf of Logan Nijhoff, a case of pucks will be donated to a Trois-Rivières youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 51,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

