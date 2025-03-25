Florida Everblades Announce Blackout Night Jersey Auction

ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will host a virtual auction on the DASH app for the game-worn jerseys this week for Blackout Night, sponsored by the Passion Foundation. The auction will open Wednesday, March 26th at 10:00 a.m., with proceeds benefiting the Passion Foundation. To view the auction, visit HERE.

The Blades will be sporting the specialty jerseys on Saturday, March 29th at 7:00 p.m. for Blackout Night at Hertz Arena as they face the Toledo Walleye. To purchase tickets for the game, visit HERE.

Fans can download the free DASH auction app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Interested buyers will need to create an account to bid on the auction. The auction will feature three groups of players, each with a starting bid and a buy-it-now option, differing for each player. The buy-it-now option for each group will close 24 hours before each group auction closes. The three groups are as follows:

GROUP 1 GROUP 2 GROUP 3

Cole Moberg #2 Anton Malmstom #3 Sean Allen #4

Kade Landry #5 Jordan Sambrook #6 Logan Lambdin #7

Santino Centorame #8 Isaac Nurse #11 Andrew Fyten #12

Craig Needham #13 Carson Gicewicz #15 Colton Hargrove #17

Ben Brar #18 BLANK #19 Oliver Chau #20

Riese Zmolek #21 Hunter Sansbury #22 Alex Kile #23

Kyle Neuber #24 Kyle Betts #26 BLANK #27

Connor Doherty #28 Dillon Hamaliuk #29 BLANK #30

Will Cranley #30 Cam Johnson #33 Jesse Lansdell #34

BLANK #37 Colin Theisen #43 Kurtis Henry #44

Marc-Andre Gudet #45 BLANK #55 BLANK #65

Swampee #00 Everbabe #25 Everbabe #25

Everbabe 25

The auction will end with Group 1 jerseys at 9:00 p.m. Friday, March 29th. Group 2 jerseys will end at 10:00 p.m. Friday, March 29th. Group 3 jerseys will end at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, March 30th.

Jerseys will be autographed by the player if available unless specified that the winner does not want the jersey to be signed. We will contact all winners when the jerseys are ready for pickup. You can pick up your jerseys in-game at the DASH table in front of section 108.

There will be special themed activities and photo opportunities on the concourse, celebrating our partnership with the Passion Foundation. Fans are encouraged to wear black.

The next Blades home game will be Wednesday, March 26th at 7:30 p.m., featuring the Hump Day Deal - 3 Bud Light, Labatt Blue, and Hot Dogs.

ECHL Stories from March 25, 2025

