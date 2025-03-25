Syracuse Crunch Loan Forward Spencer Kersten to Solar Bears; Solar Bears Sign Rookie Goaltender Luke Pavicich, Release Forward Alex Cohen

March 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Tuesday (Mar. 25) the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) have loaned forward Spencer Kersten to the Orlando Solar Bears. Additionally, the Solar Bears have signed goaltender Luke Pavicich to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) and released forward Alex Cohen (3/24).

Kersten, 24, has appeared in five games scoring one goal with the Syracuse Crunch this season while on a Professional Tryout Contract (PTO) with the Crunch. Syracuse signed the 5-foot-10, 180-pound forward to an AHL contract on February 22. Kersten also skated in two AHL games with the Belleville Senators this season.

Kersten has at least one point in 15 of his last 17 ECHL games scoring 24 points in that stretch (13g-11a). He was named ECHL Rookie of the Month in January and is second in the ECHL in points among rookies (52).

Prior to his professional career, Kersten appeared in 36 games during the 2023-24 season at Bowling Green State University, scoring 16 points (9g-7a). The 5-foot-10, 187-pound forward played at Princeton University from 2019-2023, scoring 38 points (15g-23a) in 93 games, while captaining the 2022-23 team.

During his time at Princeton, Kersten was a three-time Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) All-Academic player.

Pavicich, 23, joins the Solar Bears following the conclusion of his collegiate career at Arizona State University. The Clarence Center, NY native sported a 13-9-0 record this season with a 2.63 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. The 6-foot-3, 194-pound netminder had previous NCAA stops at University of Massachusetts-Lowell (2023-2024) and University of Massachusetts (2021-2023) appearing in 67 career games, posting 25-31-4 record.

Previous to his collegiate career, Pavicich played three seasons of junior hockey with the Kenai River Brown Bears (NAHL) and Buffalo Jr. Sabres (OJHL). During the 2020-21 season with Kenai River, Pavicich was named NAHL All-Midwest Division Team and NAHL Second Team All-Star.

Cohen, 26, appeared in 24 games for the Solar Bears, scoring four assists. The 6-foot, 192-pound forward has eight points (5g-3a) in 10 games this season for the Macon Mayhem of the SPHL. In total, Cohen has 46 points (20g-26a) in 94 SPHL games over five seasons.

Prior to his professional career, Cohen skated two seasons at Union College, totaling one assist in 15 games.

