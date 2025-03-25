Goaltender Garin Bjorklund Re-Assigned to Hershey

March 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that goaltender Garin Bjorklund has been re-assigned by Washington from South Carolina to Hershey.

Bjorklund, 22, is in his third season of professional hockey. He leads South Carolina's goaltenders with a 21-4-3 record in 29 games played in 2024-25. The Calgary, AB native holds a 2.02 goals against average and a .927 save percentage this season. The 6-2 174-pound netminder is in the final year of an entry-level NHL contract with the Washington Capitals, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Draft. He has yet to play an AHL game in his professional career.

Before turning pro, Bjorklund spent parts of four seasons with the Western Hockey League's Medicine Hat Tigers, appearing in 96 career WHL games.

The Stingrays' next game is in Kalamazoo this Friday at 7:00 pm.

The Stingrays have one more home game this regular season on Saturday, April 5, at 6:05 pm. The theme for that game will be Fan Appreciation Night and the first 1,000 fans to arrive will receive a Jason Fitzsimmons bobblehead.

