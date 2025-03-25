Grizzlies Sign Forward Evan Friesen

March 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Evan Friesen.

Friesen played with the WHL's Wenatchee Wild for two seasons from 2023-2025. Friesen was the captain of the Wild during the 2024-25 season, where he led the team in goals (32), points (61) and was third with 29 assists. Friesen scored 57 goals and 56 assists with the Wild over a two-year period. In four WHL seasons he had 75 goals and 71 assists. Friesen had 10 goals and 5 assists in 37 playoff games in three separate seasons.

Friesen appeared in 1 game with the Grizzlies during the 2023-24 season as he made his professional debut on April 13, 2024 at Idaho.

In a separate roster move the Grizzlies released forward Reed Stark, who appeared in 3 games with Utah.

Remaining Grizzlies Home Games for the 2024-2025 Season

March 26, 2025 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Bud Light Wednesday.

March 28, 2025 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Youth Sports Night.

March 29, 2025 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Retro Night presented by Hercules First Federal Credit Union.

April 4, 2025 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm. Star Wars Night.

April 5, 2025 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm. Fan Appreciation Night presented by Les Schwab Tires.

Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

