Rabbit Report: Hop into the Weekend with Hockey & Hops

March 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Join the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for the perfect pairing to start your weekend: cold beer and hockey!

The game will feature an exclusive beer tasting opportunity for fans that will feature 7 different breweries and over 20 different tasting options!

Looking at bringing out a group of 10 or more to either game? Contact the Swamp Rabbits Front Office today at 864-674-7825 and a learn more about group discounted ticket options!

"HOP" IN ON THE FUN

"HOP" onto this great deal for one night only on Hockey & Hops Night! Take advantage of this annual Swamp Rabbits tradition as we have seven different breweries and over 20 different options available!

This great deal features six tastings, one center ice ticket, and one Peak Drift Gift for just $35!

Breweries Featured This Year:

Peak Drift

Bold Rock

Good Times

New Belgium

New Realm

Pangaea

Savage

SECURE YOURS NOW

GET THE BEST FAMILY DEAL FOR SUNDAY'S GAME

Take advantage of the best deal in the Upstate all weekend long at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Each Pepsi Family Four Pack includes: 4 Tickets, 4 Hotdogs, 4 Chips, and 4 drinks starting at $23/ticket!

CALLING ALL UPSTATE EDUCATORS!

Are you an Upstate educator? If so, we have a deal for you as we celebrate our Teacher Appreciation Day next Wednesday, April 2nd! To gain access to the offer you will just need to input your school email!

All tickets are just $15 for center ice tickets for one night only! Be sure to get there early and join us on the Pepsi Terrace to learn more about 2025-26 Swamp Rabbits school programs!

