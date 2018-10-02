Thunder Receives Three from Bakersfield

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced three transactions today.

Forward Ralph Cuddemi has been released from his tryout agreement and returned to Wichita. Forward Colin Larkin has been assigned by Edmonton to Wichita from Bakersfield. Defenseman Jared Wilson has been assigned by Bakersfield.

Larkin, 24, begins his pro career after playing the last four seasons for UMass-Boston (NCAA DIII). A native of Waterford, Michigan, the 6-foot-3, 192-pound forward served as an alternate captain during his junior year and captain in his senior season. He amassed 148 points (64g, 84a) in 111 games. He was named as the NEHC Player of the Year two years in a row and won the Sid Watson Award this past season, given to the NCAA DIII Player of the Year. Larkin, the brother of current Detroit Red Wing forward Dylan Larkin, signed a one-year agreement with the Oilers in the offseason.

Wilson, 24, got a taste of pro hockey last season as he joined the Toledo Walleye for their playoff run. A native of Calgary, Alberta, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound blueliner appeared in 10 games for Toledo after his collegiate career. He collected four assists and also skated in 10 playoff games. Prior to turning pro, Wilson played four years at RPI (NCAA). He was the team's captain during his senior campaign. Wilson tallied 52 points (27g, 25a) in 151 games.

Wichita will host a three-on-three and four-on-four scrimmage at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 3rd at the Wichita Ice Center. Admission is free with a suggested donation of a canned food item.

The Thunder will host their only exhibition game at 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 6th at the Wichita Ice Center against the Tulsa Oilers. Due to mechanical issues at the Wichita Ice Center, there are a limit of 200 tickets and are $12. These can only be purchased through the Thunder office

