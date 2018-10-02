Americans Receive Five Players from their AHL Affiliate Iowa

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, announced today that the club has received five players from their American Hockey League affiliate, the Iowa Wild.

Dante Salituro was assigned to the Americans by Iowa. Braylon Shmyr Alex Breton, Tate Olson and Josh Atkinson were all released from their training camp tryout. Salituro should be a familiar name to Americans fans. The forward had 23 goals and 25 assists last season for Rapid City. Braylon Shmyr joined the Americans late last season and played with Allen in the postseason.

The Americans continue training camp tomorrow morning, with an earlier start time of 9:30 am, to give players time to get ready for the team golf outing tomorrow afternoon. The club will see their first action on Friday night in a preseason game against the Kansas City Mavericks. Tickets are on sale NOW for just ten dollars. Call 972-912-1000 for more information.

