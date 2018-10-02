Three Forwards Sent to Atlanta by Nashville/Milwaukee

October 2, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release





DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Tuesday that the NHL's Nashville Predators have loaned forwards Tyler Moy and Carl Persson from Milwaukee of the AHL while forward Matt Lane has been assigned by the Admirals to Atlanta.

Moy, 23, comes to Atlanta after spending last season with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals. The La Jolla, CA native posted 16 points (6g, 10a) in 72 games with the Ads. After finishing his last season at Harvard University, the former 6th round draft pick by the Nashville Predators in 2015 notched four points (1g, 3a) in three games for the Admirals at the end of the 2016-17 campaign. During his senior season at Harvard, the 6-foot-1, 194-pound forward set career highs in goals (22), assists (23), points (45) and +/- (+20).

Persson, 23, is entering his first season in North American pro hockey. The Kristianstad, SWE native has spent the last four seasons in top leagues in Sweden. Last year, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound forward notched 24 points (13g, 11a) in 52 games for Karlskrona of the SHL (top pro league in Sweden). Persson signed an entry-level deal with the Nashville Predators during the summer.

Lane, 24, skated the entire 2017-18 season with the Worcester Railers of the ECHL before signing an AHL deal with the Admirals this off-season. In 59 games with the ECHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, the brother of Atlanta's leading goal scorer from last season, Phil Lane, registered 25 points (14g, 11a). Lane played in 15 games for the AHL's Rochester Americans during the 2016-17 season and earned two assists. The Rochester, NY native amassed 69 points (33g, 36a) in 151 games for the NCAA's Boston University over the course of four-full seasons prior to the start of his pro career.

The 16th season of Atlanta Gladiators hockey begins at the Infinite Energy Arena on Friday, October 19th against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:35 PM. For ticket information, visit the official team website at www.atlantagladiators.com or call the main office line at 770-497-5100.

