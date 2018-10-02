Six Players Joining Solar Bears from AHL

October 2, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forwards Chris LeBlanc and Brady Shaw have been returned to Orlando after their release from Syracuse Crunch training camp. Additionally, the San Jose Barracuda, AHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, have announced they have loaned defensemen Michael Brodzinski and Cody Donaghey, and forwards Colby McAuley and Alex Schoenborn to the Solar Bears.

LeBlanc, 25, previously agreed to terms with Orlando on Aug. 30 after recording 21 points and 24 penalty minutes in 60 games with the Solar Bears as a rookie last season.

Shaw, 25, previously agreed to terms with Orlando on July 26 after logging 28 points (15g-13a) and 51 penalty minutes in 49 combined games with the San Antonio Rampage and Colorado Eagles as a rookie in 2017-18. Shaw also helped Colorado capture the 2018 Kelly Cup title.

Brodzinski, 23, recorded seven points (2g-5a) and 34 penalty minutes in 45 games with the Barracuda last season. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound blueliner has 20 career points (5g-15a) and 60 penalty minutes in 83 career pro games. Prior to turning pro, the native of Ham Lake, Minnesota played three seasons for the University of Minnesota, where he tallied 48 points (18g-30a) and 62 penalty minutes in 99 career games for the Golden Gophers program. Brodzinski was a fifth-round pick (#141 overall) of the San Jose Sharks in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Donaghey, 22, skated in 55 combined games with the Brampton Beast and Belleville Senators as a rookie in 2017-18 and registered 16 points (9g-7a) and 20 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound defender previously played in 235 games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the native of St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador amassed 137 points (38g-99a) and 158 penalty minutes with the Sherbrooke Phoenix, Charlottetown Islanders, Moncton Wildcats, Halifax Mooseheads, Québec Remparts and Rouyn-Noranda Huskies.

McAuley, 22, split his time last season between the Barracuda and Allen Americans, combining for 28 points (12g-16a) and 106 penalty minutes in 62 games. Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot, 195-pound McAuley played for the Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League, where the native of Sherwood Park, Alberta collected 96 points (44g-52a) and 318 penalty minutes in 191 games.

Schoenborn, 22, posted totals of 17 points (7g-10a) and 46 penalty minutes in 47 combined games with the Barracuda and Americans last season. In 85 career pro games, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound forward had 24 points (10g-14a) and 78 penalty minutes. Prior to turning pro, the Minot, North Dakota native suited up for the Portland Winterhawks of the WHL, where he collected 128 points (61g-67a) and 289 penalty minutes in 208 games. Schoenborn was a third-round selection (#72 overall) of the San Jose Sharks in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Home Preseason Game at RDV on Thursday:

The Solar Bears will host a preseason game against the South Carolina Stingrays on Thursday, Oct. 4 at 12:30 p.m. at the RDV Sportsplex Ice Den. Attendees will have the opportunity to give back to the Central Florida Hockey Club. While admission to the game is free, the Solar Bears will be accepting donations at the door to benefit CFHC. During the game, fans will also have the opportunity to bid on a Tampa Bay Lightning package that includes a meet-and-greet with Hockey Hall of Famer Dave Andreychuk and much more to benefit the CFHC.

Fans who are unable to attend Thursday's preseason game can still watch for free on DSPNLive.com.

2018-19 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale:

Single-game tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2018-19 regular season home schedule are now on sale. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as little as $15 at the Amway Center box office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.

2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships:

Season Ticket Memberships for the seventh season of ECHL Orlando Solar Bears hockey are now on sale. Full and Half-Season memberships are both available, starting as low as $270. For more information, call (407) 951-8200 or visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 2, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.