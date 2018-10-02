IceHogs Assign Two More to Indy

October 2, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs announced Monday that they have assigned forward Brett Welychka and defenseman Josh McArdle to the ECHL's Indy Fuel. Both players will report to Fuel training camp, which began Sunday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum and the Pop Weaver Youth Pavilion.

Welychka, 24, enters his first professional season after signing a one-year AHL contract with Rockford in July. The 5-foot-10, 188-pound center joined the Manitoba Moose on an amateur tryout contract at the end of the 2017-18 season, appearing in eight games and picking up his first pro goal on March 14 against the Texas Stars.

A native of London, Ontario, Welychka spent three years at Carleton University (USports) from 2015-2018, his 98 career points (36g, 62a) ranking sixth all-time in program history. Prior to his time with the Ravens, the forward played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League, where he recorded 64 goals and 84 assists in 242 career games with the Belleville Bulls and the London Knights.

McArdle, 24, is also embarking on his first full pro season, inking a one-year contract with the IceHogs in June. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound blueliner made his pro debut during a 10-game stint with the ECHL's Worcester Railers this spring, picking up two assists. A recent graduate of Brown University, McArdle tallied two goals and four assists as a senior - one of only two Brown Bear defensemen to appear in all 31 games in 2017-18. Over his four-year collegiate career, the native of Roscoe, Ill. compiled four goals and 21 assists in 120 NCAA contests.

The Fuel's preseason roster now sits at 32 players; consisting of 20 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders. Indy opens its exhibition schedule at Indiana Farmers Coliseum at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 5, before completing the home-and-home series in Fort Wayne at 7:30 on Saturday, Oct. 6.

In celebration of the the Fuel's 5th anniversary season, tickets for Friday's preseason game are available for only $5 at IndyFuelHockey.com. The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a free magnet schedule courtesy of IBEW Local #481. Seats can also be purchased by visiting the Indiana Farmers Coliseum box office.

