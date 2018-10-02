Ticket Galaxy Named "Official Ticket Resale Partner of the ECHL"

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Tuesday that Ticket Galaxy has been named the "Official Ticket Resale Partner of the ECHL" beginning with the 2018-19 Season, allowing fans a safe and secure option to purchase game tickets.

As part of the agreement, Ticket Galaxy presented the 2017-18 ECHL Ticket Department of the Year Award to the Idaho Steelheads at the ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings and will have assets across the ECHL's digital channels, including the website's Ticket Page and social media.

"This is a great opportunity for the ECHL and Ticket Galaxy to work together to recognize the success of our hard-working ticket sales staffs, as well as offer fans an official secondary marketplace to get their best seats to our games," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin.

"The ECHL is known for its tradition-rich organizations and loyal fan bases," said Steve Kobelski, Chief Executive Officer of Ticket Galaxy. "Through this partnership, we're pleased to support both, and offer fans a trusted marketplace where they can safely buy and sell tickets."

The partnership expands Ticket Galaxy's presence in hockey, with numerous collegiate and professional relationships already in place.

