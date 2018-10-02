Mavericks Receive Three Players from Stockton Heat

October 2, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks have received three players from AHL affiliate Stockton, announced Tuesday by the Heat.

Coming to Kansas City will be forward Jordan Ernst, defenseman Willie Raskob and goalie Nick Schneider.

Ernst, 21, was signed to a two-way AHL-ECHL deal by the Heat prior to being optioned to the Mavericks. The 6-foot, 205-pound forward completed his junior career with the OHL's Sarnia Sting last season, finishing fifth on the club with 54 points (27g, 27a) in 68 games before adding six points (2g, 4a) in 12 playoff games. He also finished the regular season with a plus-6 rating.

A native of Mokena, Illinois, Ernst made previous stops with the Madison Capitols of the USHL and Bowling Green State in 2015-16, playing parts of the season for each club before beginning his two-year tenure in the OHL. The left-hand shot was the fifth-overall selection in the 2015 USHL Entry Draft.

Raskob, 23, comes to the Mavericks after signing a two-way deal with Stockton over the summer. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound defensemen posted impressive numbers with Quad City last year, tallying 37 points (3g, 34a) in 69 games. He also skated in one game with the Worcester Railers, finding the score sheet with a helper.

The Hastings, Minnesota native spent his collegiate career with the Bulldogs of Minnesota-Duluth, helping guide the team to a conference championship in his senior season in 2016-17. Over his four-year NCAA tenure, Raskob totaled 59 points (10g, 49a), 124 penalty minutes and a plus-20 rating in 148 games.

Schneider, 21, will begin his professional career this season. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound netminder occupied the blue paint in an impressive 61 games last season for the WHL's Calgary Hitmen, posting a 3.70 GAA and .885 SVP.

Following the completion of his season with the Hitmen, Schneider joined the Stockton Heat for a game - his 10th in the AHL.

The right-hand glove is signed by the Calgary Flames, an entry-level deal that runs through the 2019-20 season. He has spent stints in the Flames and Heat training camps this offseason and joined NHL club for its preseason games in China.

The Mavericks' annual intrasquad scrimmage will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 3, a 6:15 p.m. puck drop. The event is free and open to the public with a suggested donation of cash or non-perishable food items to benefit the Community Services League.

Kansas City opens its landmark 10th season on Friday, Oct. 12 against the Allen Americans. Season tickets, mini packs and single-game tickets are all available now.

