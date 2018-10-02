Admirals Receive Six Players from AHL Tucson

October 2, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, ECHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced Tuesday that goaltender Merrick Madsen along with defensemen Jalen Smereck and Jacob Graves have been loaned to the team by the Arizona Coyotes (NHL) from the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, goaltender Ty Reichenbach, defenseman Romain Chuard and forward Patrick D'Amico have been returned to Norfolk from Tucson's Training Camp.

Madsen, 23, joins the Admirals after posting a 10-10-3 record, with a 2.27 goals-against-average and a .918 save percentage during his senior campaign at Harvard University last season. The 6-5, 190-pound rookie netminder posted a 28-6-2 record during the 2016-17 season and concluded his collegiate career with a 56-23-8 mark. The Acton, California native was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the sixth-round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. Madsen is currently under contract with Arizona (NHL).

Smereck, 21, posted 34 points (10g, 24a) in 46 games played last season with the OHL's Flint Firebirds. After concluding his season in Flint, Smereck made two appearances with Tucson and also recorded an assist in two contests with the Fort Wayne Komets (ECHL). The 6-1, 185-pound blueliner compiled a productive 104 points (24g, 80a) in 169 career OHL games split between Flint and the Oshawa Generals from 2015-2018. The Detroit, Michigan native also appeared in two games with Tucson during the 2016-17 season where he posted his first professional goal and assist. Smereck is under contract with Arizona (NHL).

Graves, 23, brings 42 games of AHL experience to the Norfolk defensive unit. Graves logged six points (3g, 3a) in 23 games played with the Cleveland Monsters (AHL) last season. Graves also chipped in four assists in 24 games with the ECHL's Quad City Mallards. The 6-2, 190-pound defenseman won a Memorial Cup and OHL championship with the London Knights in 2016. The Barrie, Ontario native amassed 42 points with 452 penalty minutes in 281 career OHL games split between stints with London, Oshawa, Kingston and Mississauga from 2011-2016. Graves is under contract with Arizona (NHL).

Reichenbach, 25, appeared in 45 games in goal for the Admirals during his first professional season. He posted a 19-22-3-0 record while adding one shutout. In addition, Reichenbach led the ECHL in saves (1,463) and ranked fourth in minutes played with 2,544. He signed a PTO with Tucson at the end of the season, however did not appear in any games.

Chuard, 22, appeared in 23 games with the Admirals last season posting a goal and an assist. Before joining Norfolk, the 6-6, 218-pound blueliner played in Switzerland from 2015-2017.

D'Amico, 23, posted 33 points (10g, 23a) in 55 games played with the Admirals last season. In addition, he chipped in two goals and an assist in ten appearances with the Atlanta Gladiators (ECHL) before being acquired by Norfolk early last season. The 6-0, 211-pound forward has collected 76 points (33g, 43a) in 170 career ECHL games from 2015-18.

The Admirals open their 30th Anniversary Season on October 13 at home against the Wheeling Nailers. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. Full and partial season ticket plans are now available by visiting NorfolkAdmirals.com or by calling the Admirals office at (757) 640-1212.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 2, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.