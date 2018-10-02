Family Four Packs on Sale Now

October 2, 2018 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





Opening Night on October 12 is coming up quickly, and that means great family fun is right around the corner! Be part of history during Opening Night and bring the entire family for just $60 with a Family Four Pack.

Here's the lowdown on a Family Four Pack:

4 Center Ice Tickets to the game on October 12

1 $20 gift card voucher to Bojangles'

Don't miss a single moment of the action and secure your spot in history! Click here to order yours today and make the night out with a family an unforgettable one for a great value.

