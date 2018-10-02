Minnesota Grad Johnson Signs with Royals

October 2, 2018





Reading, PA - Rookie defenseman Steven Johnson has agreed to terms on an ECHL contract with the Reading Royals for the 2018-19 season, Head Coach Kirk MacDonald announced Tuesday. Johnson participated in Lehigh Valley Phantoms training camp last week. He was selected in the fourth round, 120th overall, by the Los Angeles Kings at the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. In his final two seasons at the University of Minnesota (2016-18), Johnson skated all 75 games. He scored three goals and 15 points for the Golden Gophers in 2018, then completed his season by playing his first four professional games with Ontario (AHL).

The Royals have 26 players (nine defenseman) at training camp, which continues Wednesday with a practice open to the public at Santander Arena (11:00-12:00 p.m.). Reading's first preseason game is in Glens Falls, NY Friday at 7:00 p.m. vs. Adirondack. Saturday at 7:00 p.m., the Royals complete the preseason at Santander Arena vs. Adirondack, with free admission to all those that donate a canned food item.

Training Camp Roster

Forwards (15): #3 Chris McCarthy, #9 Brayden Low, #12 Steven Swavely, #14 Adam Schmidt, #16 Cody Brown (PTO), #17 Michael Huntebrinker, #18 Tyler Brown, #21 Frankie DiChiara, #24 Bo Pieper, #28 Brian Morgan, #29 Jack Riley, #61 Dillan Fox, #23 Garrett Mitchell (PTO), #77 Shane Walsh, #86 Josh MacDonald

Defensemen (9): #2 Ilya Nekolenko, #5 Chris Lijdsman (PTO), #6 Dan Milan, #7 #11 Charlie Vasaturo, #13 Don Olivieri (PTO), #20 Anthony Cortese, #43 Frank Hora, Steven Johnson (not assigned number)

Goaltenders (2): #1 Troy Passingham (PTO), #41 Will King

Johnson is a native of Excelsior, MN that stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 185 pounds. The left-handed shot posted six goals and 40 points in 119 NCAA games for Minnesota over four seasons. Johnson returned to his home state for college after notching 31 points (5g) for the USHL's Omaha Lancers in 2013-14.

Single-game tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com and the Weidenhammer Box Office at Santander Arena. Visit the Royals offices at Santander Arena between 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday for tickets or call 610-898-7825.

Opening Weekend, presented by Met-Ed

Season Opener: Sat., Oct. 13, 7:00 p.m.

Block party 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Food and drinks available | Performance by the Uptown Band | Attempt at setting the World Record for most cowbells played at a time | Cowbell giveaway (first 6,500 fans) | Red carpet introduction for the players

Philadelphia Eagles Legends Night (Vince Papale and Bill Bergey): Oct. 14, 5:00 p.m.

Pregame tailgate 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. | Appearance by Eagles legends Vince Papale and Bill Bergey | National cornhole tournament

