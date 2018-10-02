Oilers Receive Three Defensemen from San Diego

October 2, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, and Head Coach Rob Murray announced Tuesday that the American Hockey League's San Diego Gulls have assigned defensemen Terrance Amorosa, Chris Forney and Scott Moldenhauer to Tulsa.

The addition of those three players brings the Oilers training camp roster to 27 players, consisting of 13 forwards, 12 defensemen and two goaltenders.

Amorosa, 23, spent four seasons at Clarkson University before turning pro this year. The Kirkland, Quebec native posted 27 points (7g, 20a) in 40 games as a senior in 2017-18. The Philadelphia Flyers selected Amorosa in the fifth round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Forney, 23, appeared in three games for the Gulls at the end of the 2017-18 season after finishing a four-year college career at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell. The Thief River Falls, MN native also posted career-best numbers as a senior, recording 20 points (7g, 13a) in 35 games for the Riverhawks.

Moldenhauer, 24, captained Western Michigan University as a senior in 2017-18. The Oak Ridge, NC native compiled 10 points (1g, 9a) in 32 games last season for the Broncos and was a three-year teammate of current Oilers defenseman Mike McKee.

The Tulsa Oilers begin their fifth ECHL season and 11th season of hockey at the BOK Center on Saturday, October 13, when the club hosts the Idaho Steelheads.

