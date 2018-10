ECHL Transactions - October 2

October 2, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, October 2, 2018:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Brampton:

Maxim Topol, D

Maxime Guyon, F

Ian Harris, F

Michael Nishi, G

Florida:

Kyle Torres, G

Kalamazoo:

Dave Desander, G

Norfolk:

Chris Zeitler, G

Wichita:

Mitchell Mueller, F/D

Liam Kerins, F

Vincent Beaudry, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Brampton:

Leonid Lazarev, G

Josh Soares, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Norfolk:

Jake Wood, F from Brampton

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Al Graves, F signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Atlanta:

Add Sean Bonar, G added to training camp roster

Add Jack Stander, D added to training camp roster

Add Zachary Malatesta, D added to training camp roster

Add Branden Troock, F added to training camp roster

Add Joel Messner, D assigned by Providence

Add Alex Overhardt, F assigned by Milwaukee

Brampton:

Add Erik Bradford, F signed contract, added to training camp roster

Add Daniel Ciampini, F signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Add Jake Paterson, G assigned by Belleville

Add Macoy Erkamps, D assigned from Belleville by Ottawa

Add Boston Leier, F assigned by Belleville

Add Aaron Luchuk, F assigned from Belleville by Ottawa

Cincinnati:

Add Shaw Boomhower, F signed contract, added to training camp roster

Add Devante Stephens, D assigned from Rochester by Buffalo

Add Eric Knodel, D assigned by Rochester

Add Judd Peterson, F assigned by Rochester

Add Pascal Aquin, F assigned by Rochester

Add Michael Houser, G assigned by Rochester

Add Jonas Johansson, G assigned from Rochester by Buffalo

Add Alex Wideman, F assigned by Rochester

Add Vasili Glotov, F assigned by Rochester

Add Tobie Paquette-Bisson, D assigned by Rochester

Add Anthony Florentino, D assigned by Rochester

Florida:

Add Adam Gilmour, F signed contract, added to training camp roster

Indy:

Add Matt Rupert, F added to training camp roster

Add Ryan Rupert, F added to training camp roster

Add Guillaume Naud, F added to training camp roster

Add Josh McArdle, D assigned by Rockford

Add Brett Welychka, F assigned by Rockford

Kalamazoo:

Add Jake Hildebrand, G added to training camp roster

Add Tyler Ganly, D added to training camp roster

Add Brandon Anselmini, D assigned by Utica

Add Brendan Bradley, F assigned by Utica

Add Kyle Thomas, F assigned by Utica

Kansas City:

Add Mark Cooper, F added to training camp roster

Add Nick Schneider, G assigned from Stockton by Calgary

Add Jordan Ernst, F assigned by Stockton

Add Willie Raskob, D assigned by Stockton

Manchester:

Add Charles Williams, G added to training camp roster

Add Colton Saucerman, D added to training camp roster

Add David Kolomatis, D added to training camp roster

Add Eric Schurhamer, D added to training camp roster

Add Chris Carlisle, D added to training camp roster

Add Rob Hamilton, D added to training camp roster

Add Craig Wyszomirski, D added to training camp roster

Add Nic Pierog, F added to training camp roster

Add Cory Ward, F added to training camp roster

Add Michael Doherty, F added to training camp roster

Add Joe Sullivan, F added to training camp roster

Add Gasper Kopitar, F added to training camp roster

Add Tony Cameranesi, F added to training camp roster

Add Sam Kurker, F added to training camp roster

Add Zeb Knutson, F added to training camp roster

Add Nick Moutrey, F added to training camp roster

Add Thomas Clayton, F added to training camp roster

Add Brendan Collier, F signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Add Chris Driedger, G assigned by Springfield

Newfoundland:

Add Maxim Mizyurin, F signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Norfolk:

Add Ty Reichenbach, G added to training camp roster

Add Romain Chuard, D added to training camp roster

Add Jalen Smereck, D assigned from Tucson by Arizona

Add Jacob Graves, D assigned from Tucson by Arizona

Orlando:

Add Brady Shaw, F added to training camp roster

Add Chris LeBlanc, F added to training camp roster

Reading:

Add Steven Johnson, D signed contract, added to training camp roster

South Carolina:

Add Sam Fioretti, F added to training camp roster

Tulsa:

Add Scott Henegar, F added to training camp roster

Add Charlie Sampair, F assigned by San Antonio

Add Chris Forney, D assigned by San Diego

Add Scott Moldenhauer, D assigned by San Diego

Add Terrance Amorosa, D assigned by San Diego

Wichita:

Add Ralph Cuddemi, F added to training camp roster

Add Colin Larkin, F assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton

Add Jared Wilson, D assigned by Bakersfield

Worcester:

Add Mike Cornell, D assigned by Bridgeport

Add David Quenneville, D assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders

ECHL Stories from October 2, 2018

