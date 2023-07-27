Thunder Raise over $257,000 During 2022-23 Season

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that through the efforts of the community, the club helped raise over $257,000 during the 2022-23 season.

Bingger nights such as Stick it to Cancer Weekend, in conjunction with the Glens Falls Hospital, helped raise $40,419. Law Enforcement Night brought in over $15,460 for the New York State Sheriff's Summer Camp. Specialty jerseys such as Military Appreciation Night, Miracle on Ice Night, and Double Dare Day helped bring in over $43,100.

"It's amazing how this community continues to support local efforts," said Thunder President Jeff Mead. "We constantly see our fans step up when needed most and this is a community that has given the Thunder so much. It's a privilege to be able to give back."

The Thunder were able to contribute over $79,900 back to local non-profit organizations through 50/50, chuck-a-puck, and ticket donations at home games.

