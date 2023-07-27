K-Wings Sign All-Star Forward Collin Adams

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that the team has signed forward Collin Adams to a Standard Player Contract for the 2023-24 season.

Last season, Adams was selected to the ECHL All-Star team and notched 32 points (14g, 18a, 18 PIM) in 30 games played for the Worcester Railers.

"Collin Adams is a Michigan kid, whose signing was a high priority for us in 2023-24," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach. "He's a speedy forward that helps bolster our offense."

Adams, 25, is a 5-foot 9-inch, 198-pound, Brighton, Michigan native, heading into his third professional season. Over the past two seasons, the forward played split time between Worcester (40gp, 17g, 22a, 25 PIM) and Bridgeport (65gp, 8g, 10a, 18 PIM).

"I'm super excited to be playing in Kalamazoo next season," Adams said. "It's special for me to play in my home state and be so close to family. I've already heard a lot about how passionate K-Wings fans are and it's exciting to play in front of such a great fanbase."

The left-handed shooting forward is a product of the Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL / 2015-2017) and entered collegiate play scintillating (116gp, 51g, 61a, 109 PIM), along with earning a spot on the USHL All-Rookie Team with 61 points (27g, 34a, 37 PIM) during the 2015-16 campaign.

Adams then played four seasons for the University of North Dakota (122gp, 33g, 44a, 56 PIM) from 2017-2021, before winning the 2021 NCAA (NCHA) Championship with Fighting Hawks in his senior season (29gp, 14g, 20a, 10 PIM).

The K-Wings will continue rounding out their roster this summer ahead of Training Camp in October. Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2023-24 regular season on Saturday, October 21 versus Toledo Walleye at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

