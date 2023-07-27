Nolan Maier Re-Signs with Phantoms
July 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals' American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms announced on Thursday that goaltender Nolan Maier has re-signed with the club for the 2023-24 season.
Maier, 22, is entering his second professional season after previously playing games between the Royals and Phantoms (AHL) during the 2022-23 season. The Yorkton, Saskatchewan native opened his rookie season in Reading where he appeared in five games and earned his first professional win in net on November 11, 2022 in a 4-3 win against the Wheeling Nailers. He had six stints in Reading in the 2022-23 season and accumulated a record of 12-8-3 and .892 save-percentage. During the Royals' 2023 Kelly Cup Playoff run, Maier started in net for Game Three of the North Division Semifinal against the Maine Mariners.
With Lehigh Valley, Maier posted a 5-2-2 record, 2.85 goals-against average and .886 save-percentage in nine American Hockey League regular season games. Maier made an appearance in Game Three of the Phantoms first-round Calder Cup Playoff series against the Charlotte Checkers. Maier saved nine of the 11 total shots he faced in relief for Sam Ersson.
Before going pro, the 6'0" 172-pound goaltender played for the Saskatoon Blades in the Western Hockey League. He played in 216 career games with Saskatoon going 122-72-18, 2.89, .905. Maier holds the all-time Saskatoon records for games played (216), wins (121), shutouts (12) and career saves (5,788).
-
2023-24 Season Memberships
Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.
Images from this story
|
Goaltender Nolan Maier with the Reading Royals
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from July 27, 2023
- Reign Re-Sign Tyler Inamoto, Nikita Pavlychev - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nolan Maier Re-Signs with Phantoms - Reading Royals
- Tulsa Figure Skating Club to Bring Olympic Medalist to Skating Gala at Oilers Ice Center - Tulsa Oilers
- Icemen Ink Defensemen Connor Russell & Victor Hadfield - Jacksonville Icemen
- Theo Calvas Returns for Fourth Year with Mavericks - Kansas City Mavericks
- Patrick Newell Signs with the Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Raise over $257,000 During 2022-23 Season - Adirondack Thunder
- Rabbits Add Forward Jake Smith to Offense - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nailers Sign Avery Winslow - Wheeling Nailers
- Stingrays Agree to Terms with Patrick Harper - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Sign All-Star Forward Collin Adams - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.