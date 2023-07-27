Nolan Maier Re-Signs with Phantoms

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals' American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms announced on Thursday that goaltender Nolan Maier has re-signed with the club for the 2023-24 season.

Maier, 22, is entering his second professional season after previously playing games between the Royals and Phantoms (AHL) during the 2022-23 season. The Yorkton, Saskatchewan native opened his rookie season in Reading where he appeared in five games and earned his first professional win in net on November 11, 2022 in a 4-3 win against the Wheeling Nailers. He had six stints in Reading in the 2022-23 season and accumulated a record of 12-8-3 and .892 save-percentage. During the Royals' 2023 Kelly Cup Playoff run, Maier started in net for Game Three of the North Division Semifinal against the Maine Mariners.

With Lehigh Valley, Maier posted a 5-2-2 record, 2.85 goals-against average and .886 save-percentage in nine American Hockey League regular season games. Maier made an appearance in Game Three of the Phantoms first-round Calder Cup Playoff series against the Charlotte Checkers. Maier saved nine of the 11 total shots he faced in relief for Sam Ersson.

Before going pro, the 6'0" 172-pound goaltender played for the Saskatoon Blades in the Western Hockey League. He played in 216 career games with Saskatoon going 122-72-18, 2.89, .905. Maier holds the all-time Saskatoon records for games played (216), wins (121), shutouts (12) and career saves (5,788).

