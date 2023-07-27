Rabbits Add Forward Jake Smith to Offense

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the LA Kings, announced today that the club has signed forward Jake Smith to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Smith, 26, joins the Swamp Rabbits after spending a majority of the 2022-23 season with the Florida Everblades, where the winger appeared in 45 games for Greenville's rival, amassing 32 points (18g, 14a) over that span. Before his time with the Everblades, Smith spent 14 games with the Iowa Heartlanders (5) and the Norfolk Admirals (9), totaling nine points (4g, 5a) between the two teams.

A native of Pickering, Ontario, Smith broke into the ECHL during the 2021-22 season when he recorded 50 points (25g, 25a) in 52 games with Iowa after a brief five-game stint with the Kansas City Mavericks. Smith's 50-point performance landed him fourth in the Heartlanders' scoring race.

Smith's professional career began in 2019, when he signed with the Evansville Thunderbolts of the Southern Professional Hockey League and split the season Starbulls Rosenheim in the Germany. He returned to the SPHL in 2020, signing with the Birmingham Bulls for 27 games.

The Swamp Rabbits will open the 2023-24 Season presented by Bon Secours on Saturday, October 21, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

