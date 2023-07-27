Nailers Sign Avery Winslow

Defenseman Avery Winslow with the North Bay Battalion

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their eighth player signing of the 2023 offseason. Wheeling has signed defenseman Avery Winslow to an ECHL contract.

Winslow, 20, is set to make his professional debut, after finishing his junior career in the Ontario Hockey League. Avery played the majority of his three OHL seasons with the North Bay Battalion, in addition to some time with the London Knights. The blueliner's career took off in a big way in 2021, as he racked up five goals, 24 assists, 29 points, and a +28 rating in 107 games over his final two campaigns.

"Avery is a young and promising defenseman, who is coming out of the Ontario Hockey League," said Nailers Head Coach Derek Army. "He played a lot of big minutes for North Bay, and is a steady and solid two-way player."

The St. Pete Beach, Florida native enjoyed great team success during both of those years as well, as the Battalion won back-to-back Central Division titles, and reached the Western Conference Final twice in a row. Winslow collected 11 points in 32 contests during the two postseason runs. In 2021, Avery got the opportunity to attend Prospects Camp with his hometown team, the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Avery Winslow and the Wheeling Nailers will open the 2023-24 season on the road against the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday, October 21st. The team's home opener is Saturday, November 4th against the Reading Royals at 7:10. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2023-24 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

