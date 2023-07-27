Icemen Ink Defensemen Connor Russell & Victor Hadfield

ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defensemen Connor Russell and Victor Hadfield for the 2023-24 season.

Russell, 27, returns to the Icemen where he logged an assist in 16 games last season. In addition, Russell also made eight appearances with the South Carolina Stingrays and spent time with the SPHL's Huntsville Havoc. The 6-2, 200-pound blue liner has totaled six points in 63 career ECHL contests split between the Icemen, Stingrays, Iowa Heartlanders and Greenville Swamp Rabbits from 2021-2023. The Guelph, Ontario resident totaled 11 points in three collegiate seasons at the University of Ottawa and Brock University (OUAA).

Hadfield, 22, returns for a third season in Jacksonville after posting 14 points (7g, 7a) in 44 appearances split between playing defense and forward. The versatile 6-0, 179-pound defenseman has totaled 24 points (9g, 15a) in his first two professional seasons in stints with the Icemen and South Carolina (ECHL). During the 2020-21 season, Hadfield made four AHL appearances with the Manitoba Moose. The Oakville, Ontario resident registered 26 points (8g, 18a) in 46 games during his final season with the Ontario Hockey League's (OHL) Barrie Colts in 2019-20. Hadfield is the grandson of former NHL standout Vic Hadfield, who amassed 712 career points in 1002 NHL games split between the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Both Russell and Hadfield join fellow defensemen Julian Kislin and Jacob Panetta along with forwards Matheson Iacopelli, Chris Grando, Brendan Harris and Derek Lodermeier as players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2023-24 season.

