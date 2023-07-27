Stingrays Agree to Terms with Patrick Harper

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with forward Patrick Harper for the 2023-24 season. Harper, 24, returns to the United States after having played 70 games in Europe over the past two seasons.

"Patrick is a very dynamic player," said Stingrays Head Coach Brenden Kotyk. "He has the ability to take over a game and control it. He had a great college hockey career, and I think that with our group and our environment, he's going to have a really good season for us."

Before his professional career, Harper spent four years with the Boston University Terriers, amassing 115 points (41 goals, 74 assists) in 128 career games. In Harper's senior season at BU, he led the team in plus-minus (+11) and registered 37 points (14 goals, 23 assists) in 32 games.

"I'm super pumped to be a Stingray," said Harper. "I've heard nothing but first-class things from all my friends and players who have played there about the city and the fans. I'm super excited to get in front of them and represent the South Carolina Stingrays."

The New York City native most recently played for Kristianstads IK in HockeyAllsvenskan, the second-highest league in the Swedish ice hockey system. This will be Harper's second stint in the ECHL. In 2020-21, Harper tallied 9 points (5 goals, 4 assists) in 5 games with the Florida Everblades. Harper has also played 24 games in the AHL for the Chicago Wolves and Milwaukee Admirals.

The Stingrays will open the 2023-24 season on October 21 at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Orlando Solar Bears at 6:05 p.m.

