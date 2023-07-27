Reign Re-Sign Tyler Inamoto, Nikita Pavlychev

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Ontario Reign, American Hockey League affiliate of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, announced today that the club has re-signed defensemen Tyler Inamoto and forward Nikita Pavlychev to one-year, two-way contracts.

Inamoto, 24, returns to the Reign after spending 36 games with the Swamp Rabbits during the 2022-23 season. During his stint in Greenville, the former seventh-round pick by the Florida Panthers recorded eight (8) points (3g, 5a) in his rookie campaign. Along with his time in Greenville, the Barrington, Illinois native made seven (7) appearances for the Reign, recording his first career point , an assist, against the Abbotsford Canucks on April 8.

Prior to his professional career, Inamoto spent five (5) seasons at the University of Wisconsin (NCAA DI) where he made 158 appearances for the Badgers.

Pavlychev, 26, spent a majority of last season in Greenville, racking up 45 points (25g, 20a) in just 36 games with the team. In two seasons with the Navy and Orange, The Yaroslavl, Russia native appeared in 74 games and totaled 78 points (39g, 39a). Despite his 36 appearances in during the 2022-23 season, Pavlychev finished fourth on the Swamp Rabbits in total scoring and second in goals.

A former seventh-rounder in 2015 to the Pittsburgh Penguins, Pavlychev earned a January promotion to the Reign that saw him skate in 14 games. Pavlychev produced a goal (1) and two (2) assists during his call-up that spanned until early April. In two seasons under contract with Ontario, he skated in 27 games and tallied six (6) points (3g, 3a).

During the 2020-21 season, Pavlychev recorded eight (8) games in the AHL with the Syracuse Crunch and 28 games in the ECHL with Syracuse's affiliate the Orlando Solar Bears. Before signing with the Crunch, Pavlychev spent four seasons at Penn State (NCAA DI), capturing a Big Ten Conference regular season championship with the Nittany Lions in 2020.

