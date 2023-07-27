Tulsa Figure Skating Club to Bring Olympic Medalist to Skating Gala at Oilers Ice Center

Tulsa, Okla. - The Oilers Ice Center, part of the Tulsa Oilers Family, in conjunction with Tulsa Figure Skating Club, announced Thursday the Second Annual Road to Gold Gala, benefiting Road to Gold Gives Back 501 (c)(3) and taking place on August 5 at 7:00 p.m.

Olympic Bronze Medalist Mirai Nagsu and USA World Junior figure skater Geoff Varner will be guest coaches for a five-hour seminar, with both on and off-ice elements before the Gala. Nagsu will also be featured as a guest performer at the Gala itself.

"This is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity," said Skating Director Jessie Stoops. "To get to meet an Olympian is incredible in itself, but to actually perform alongside a medal winner is something not many people can say. We are so excited to continue this annual event and helping Road to Gold Gives Back makes it even more special."

Tulsa Figure Skate Club - based out of the Oilers Ice Center - is the second oldest figure skating club in the United States, with a rich history of providing opportunities and development to Green Country skaters.

Registered figure skaters for the event will also perform a program with Nagsu, allowing local athletes a one-in-a-lifetime opportunity to showcase their talents alongside an Olympic Medal winner.

Those wishing to watch the Gala can call the Oilers Ice Center at 918-212-4768.

Interested skaters can register for the event at https://app.mysportsort.com/view/index.php?an=449&myss_source=register&entitytype=3&entityid=101967

