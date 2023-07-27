Brett Gravelle Comes Back for a Third Season

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced today the return of third-year forward Brett Gravelle for the 2023-24 ECHL Season. Gravelle joins Jimmy Soper and Alex Aleardi, all returners from last season, as the third player announced and signed to the roster for the upcoming campaign.

"I'm very excited to be back for another season. I have really enjoyed playing in Rapid City the past two years," said Gravelle. "I'm looking forward to getting back to work with my teammates and coaches to make it back to the playoffs!"

Gravelle returned to the Rush for a second season after a thrilling rookie campaign to launch his professional hockey career. Despite suffering injury at the start and end of the season, the 6'1", 190-pound forward logged 50 games of action, nothcing 13 goals, 19 assists, and 32 points.

"In re-signing Brett Gravelle, we made another positive stride towards building our team for the 2023-24 season," Rush Head Coach/GM Scott Burt explained. "He had a tough start and finish with injuries last season , but has had a good summer rehabbing and getting stronger. We hope he can get back his scoring touch from his rookie year with 29 goals. Being healthy, motivated, and ready to go beginning with training camp will help him, and will certainly help our team start the year on the right foot."

A native of Forest Lake, Minnesota, Gravelle, 27, enters his third season as a member of the Rush organization. Since being claimed off of waivers from the Iowa Heartlanders back in the 2021-22 ECHL campaign, Gravelle has played 117 games, earning 40 goals, 46 assists, and 80 points in the Black Hills. As a member of the Rush, he finished his rookie season in 2021-22 as the second-leading scorer on the team with 57 points (29g-28ast), a point total and a goal mark that were fourth and tied for second-most, respectively, amongst all ECHL rookies. Additionally, Gravelle exploded for over a point-per-game pace in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs, adding another 3 goals and 10 assists in 11 postseason games with the Rush. Before he came to the Black Hills, he made stops with the ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders, the SPHL's Quad City Storm, and the FPHL's Elmira Enforcers. Prior to turning pro, Gravelle played four seasons of college hockey in the NCAA-III ranks with the University of St. Thomas, earning 113 points in 102 games. As a Tommy, he was a three-time MIAC All-Conference Team selection, 2017 MIAC All-Rookie Team selection, and captained the Tommies to a 2020 MIAC Conference Championship.

