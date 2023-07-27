Patrick Newell Signs with the Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears announced Thursday they have agreed to terms with forward Patrick Newell on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2023-24 season.

Newell, 27, enters his sixth professional season and first in the ECHL. The Thousand Oaks, California native has previously appeared in 87 games over three American Hockey League (AHL) seasons with the Hartford Wolf Pack from 2019-2021, scoring 27 points (11g-16a).

Newell has played the last two seasons of his career overseas, scoring 51 points (21g-30a) in 42 games with Stjernen Hockey (Norway) during the 2021-22 season and 21 points (7g-17a) split between Södertälje SK (HockeyAllswenskan) and Fehérvár AV19 (ICEHL) this past season.

Newell enjoyed a decorated college and junior career, playing four seasons at St. Cloud State University from 2015-2019. In 145 games, Newell recorded 120 points (38g-82a). During his 2018-19 season, Newell was the NCHC scoring champion, NCHC First team all-star, NCHC all-tournament team, NCAA First All-American Team, NCHC Sportsmanship award and was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award for the nation's top collegiate player.

While playing junior hockey, Newell won championships in the British Colombia Hockey League (BCHL) in 2014-15 season with the Penticton Vees and United States Hockey League (USHL) in 2013-14 with the Indiana Ice.

