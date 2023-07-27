Patrick Newell Signs with the Solar Bears
July 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears announced Thursday they have agreed to terms with forward Patrick Newell on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2023-24 season.
Newell, 27, enters his sixth professional season and first in the ECHL. The Thousand Oaks, California native has previously appeared in 87 games over three American Hockey League (AHL) seasons with the Hartford Wolf Pack from 2019-2021, scoring 27 points (11g-16a).
Newell has played the last two seasons of his career overseas, scoring 51 points (21g-30a) in 42 games with Stjernen Hockey (Norway) during the 2021-22 season and 21 points (7g-17a) split between Södertälje SK (HockeyAllswenskan) and Fehérvár AV19 (ICEHL) this past season.
Newell enjoyed a decorated college and junior career, playing four seasons at St. Cloud State University from 2015-2019. In 145 games, Newell recorded 120 points (38g-82a). During his 2018-19 season, Newell was the NCHC scoring champion, NCHC First team all-star, NCHC all-tournament team, NCAA First All-American Team, NCHC Sportsmanship award and was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award for the nation's top collegiate player.
While playing junior hockey, Newell won championships in the British Colombia Hockey League (BCHL) in 2014-15 season with the Penticton Vees and United States Hockey League (USHL) in 2013-14 with the Indiana Ice.
Keep up to speed with the Solar Bears roster updates from players past and present on the Orlando Solar Bears Off-Season Headquarters.
SOLAR BEARS PRESEASON ROSTER:
Forwards:
Aaron Luchuk
Patrick Newell
Defensemen:
Chris Harpur
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from July 27, 2023
- Tulsa Figure Skating Club to Bring Olympic Medalist to Skating Gala at Oilers Ice Center - Tulsa Oilers
- Icemen Ink Defensemen Connor Russell & Victor Hadfield - Jacksonville Icemen
- Theo Calvas Returns for Fourth Year with Mavericks - Kansas City Mavericks
- Patrick Newell Signs with the Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Raise over $257,000 During 2022-23 Season - Adirondack Thunder
- Rabbits Add Forward Jake Smith to Offense - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nailers Sign Avery Winslow - Wheeling Nailers
- Stingrays Agree to Terms with Patrick Harper - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Sign All-Star Forward Collin Adams - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.