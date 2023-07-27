Theo Calvas Returns for Fourth Year with Mavericks

July 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - Defenseman Theo Calvas has agreed to a contract to return to the Kansas City Mavericks for the 2023-24 season, it was announced today.

Calvas has played in parts of three seasons in Kansas City dating back to the 2020-21 campaign. The 24-year-old Bloomfield, Mich., native' 122 games played ranks in the top-10 among defenseman in franchise history. Calvas is also one of just 13 blueliners in team history with double-digit goals scored.

"We are happy to be bringing back Theo for another season in a Mavs uniform," said Mavericks associate coach Riley Weselowski. "Over the past two seasons, he has developed into a very reliable defenseman. He was solid on the PK last season and really found a way to contribute offensively. We believe Teddy is going to have a big summer and will continue to elevate his game to be a major part of our back end this season."

During the 2022-23 season, Calvas played in 69 games for Kansas City, amassing seven goals and 16 assists while also leading the Mavericks with a +19 rating. Calvas recorded career highs in all major statistical categories last season.

The 2023-24 Kansas City Mavericks season is almost here. The Mavericks open up their 15th season on October 20 at the Wichita Thunder and play their home opener the following night, October 21, at Cable Dahmer Arena.

