Thunder Defeat Grizzlies 5-4

April 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Wichita, Kansas - Matthew Boucher scored 1 goal and 2 assists and AJ White had 1 goal and 1 assists for the Utah Grizzlies, who scored 4 goals in the second half of the 2nd period but 2 unanswered Wichita Thunder goals in the third period gave them a 5-4 win over the Grizzlies on Friday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Wichita scored the first 3 goals of the game. Stefan Fournier made it 1-0 on a rebound 5:31 into the game. Thunder led 1-0 after 1. Matteo Gennaro and Jacob Graves each scored early second period goals to make it 3-0. Utah responded with 4 goals in the last 9:17 of the period. AJ White scored on a long range pass from Ryan Lowney 10:43 in. Matt Hoover made it 3-2 as he scored on a backhand shot 14:44 into the second. Pat Cannone tied the game with 2:42 left in the frame. Matthew Boucher gave the Grizz a 4-3 lead with 1:26 left. Utah led 4-3 after 2 periods. Utah took 23 shots in the second period, tied for the most in any 1 period this season.

Spencer Dorowicz tied the game with a shorthanded goal 3:33 into the third. Wichita's Peter Crinella scored the game winner 5:15 in on a pass from Garrett Schmitz. Utah outshot Wichita 43 to 36. Wichita's Evan Buitenhuis saved 39 of 43, while Utah's Kevin Carr saved 31 of 36.

The series continues on Saturday night at 6:05 pm for the second game of the 3 game series. Grizzlies return home for a 3 game set on April 14, 16-17 vs Kansas City. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com.

3 stars

1. Spencer Dorowicz (Wichita) - 1 goal.

2. Matthew Boucher (Utah) - 1 goal, 2 assists.

3. Peter Crinella (Wichita) - GWG 5:15 into the third period.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.