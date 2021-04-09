ECHL Transactions - April 9

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 9, 2021:

Florida:

Add Michael Downing, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Hugo Roy, F activated from reserve

Delete Cole Sanford, F placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Sambrook, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Stefanos Lekkas, G returned from loan to Rochester

Add Nick Boka, D activated from reserve

Add Oliver Cooper, F activated from reserve

Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve

Delete Olivier Galipeau, D placed on reserve

Delete Jeremy Helvig, G recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Carolina

Greenville:

Add Graham Knott, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Gordi Myer, D placed on reserve

Delete David Broll, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/30)

Indy:

Add Chad Yetman, F assigned by Rockford

Add Darian Skeoch, F activated from reserve

Add Terry Broadhurst, F activated from reserve

Delete Tommy Apap, F placed on reserve

Delete Tim Shoup, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Delete Brendan Warren, F loaned to Rochester

Kansas City:

Add Willie Corrin, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Tommy Muck, D activated from reserve

Add Brodie Reid, F activated from reserve

Delete Phil Marinaccio, F placed on reserve

Delete Kris Myllari, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Delete Zach Andrusiak, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/22)

South Carolina:

Add Hunter Shepard, G assigned by Hershey (a.m.)

Add Matt Weis, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Dubeau, G placed on reserve

Delete Jade Miller, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/8)

Tulsa:

Add J.C. Brassard, D activated from reserve

Delete Stephan Beauvais, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Josh Dickinson, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Delete Brandon Fehd, D placed on reserve

Delete Mitch Maxwell, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/4)

Wheeling:

Add Jackson Keane, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Matt Foley, D activated from reserve

Add Jesse Lees, D activated from reserve

Delete Brad Drobot, F placed on reserve

Delete Aaron Thow, D placed on reserve

Delete Matt Alfaro, F loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wichita:

Add Alex Sakellaropoulos, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jacob Graves, D activated from reserve

Add Matteo Gennaro, F activated from reserve

Delete Charlie Combs, F placed on reserve

Delete Alex Peters, D placed on reserve

