ECHL Transactions - April 9
April 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 9, 2021:
Florida:
Add Michael Downing, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Hugo Roy, F activated from reserve
Delete Cole Sanford, F placed on reserve
Delete Jordan Sambrook, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Stefanos Lekkas, G returned from loan to Rochester
Add Nick Boka, D activated from reserve
Add Oliver Cooper, F activated from reserve
Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve
Delete Olivier Galipeau, D placed on reserve
Delete Jeremy Helvig, G recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Carolina
Greenville:
Add Graham Knott, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Gordi Myer, D placed on reserve
Delete David Broll, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/30)
Indy:
Add Chad Yetman, F assigned by Rockford
Add Darian Skeoch, F activated from reserve
Add Terry Broadhurst, F activated from reserve
Delete Tommy Apap, F placed on reserve
Delete Tim Shoup, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Delete Brendan Warren, F loaned to Rochester
Kansas City:
Add Willie Corrin, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Tommy Muck, D activated from reserve
Add Brodie Reid, F activated from reserve
Delete Phil Marinaccio, F placed on reserve
Delete Kris Myllari, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Delete Zach Andrusiak, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/22)
South Carolina:
Add Hunter Shepard, G assigned by Hershey (a.m.)
Add Matt Weis, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Dubeau, G placed on reserve
Delete Jade Miller, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/8)
Tulsa:
Add J.C. Brassard, D activated from reserve
Delete Stephan Beauvais, D placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Josh Dickinson, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Delete Brandon Fehd, D placed on reserve
Delete Mitch Maxwell, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/4)
Wheeling:
Add Jackson Keane, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Matt Foley, D activated from reserve
Add Jesse Lees, D activated from reserve
Delete Brad Drobot, F placed on reserve
Delete Aaron Thow, D placed on reserve
Delete Matt Alfaro, F loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wichita:
Add Alex Sakellaropoulos, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jacob Graves, D activated from reserve
Add Matteo Gennaro, F activated from reserve
Delete Charlie Combs, F placed on reserve
Delete Alex Peters, D placed on reserve
