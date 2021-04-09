Oilers, Williams Blank Rush at Home
April 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK - The Oilers shutout the Rapid City Rush 3-0 at the BOK Center on Friday night.
The Oilers jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead 1:46 into the game. Gregg Burmaster spun the puck toward the Rush cage, finding the back of Carlson's paddle and the back of the net on Tulsa's second shot of the game to set the score at 1-0.
Adam Pleskach closed the middle period with a late goal, roofing a drop pass from Danny Moynihan into the top of the net with 1:06 left in the frame - giving Tulsa a 2-0 lead.
Vincent Marleau iced the game with an empty-net goal with 2:05 left, cementing the Oilers' 3-0 victory.
The Oilers look to defend home ice against the Rush tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. before closing out the three-in-three weekend with a 4:05 p.m. Sunday Family Funday showdown.
ECHL TV has a new provider for the 2020-21 season. We are proud to partner with FloHockey, which provides subscribers with plenty of content. Watch live events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. To become a subscriber, click here.
--
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 9, 2021
- Thunder Defeat Grizzlies 5-4 - Utah Grizzlies
- Mavericks Defeated by Allen Friday Night 4-3 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Rush Suffer First Shutout Loss of Season - Rapid City Rush
- Oilers, Williams Blank Rush at Home - Tulsa Oilers
- Everblades Fall Short against Icemen - Florida Everblades
- Jurusik Makes 40 Saves in Pro Debut, Leads Rays to Comeback Win in Shootout - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers Extend Point Streak to Five in Shootout Defeat - Wheeling Nailers
- Komets Stump the Fuel in 4-1 Loss - Indy Fuel
- ECHL Transactions - April 9 - ECHL
- Rabbits Add Forward Graham Knott - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Preview: Everblades at Icemen, April 9, 2021 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Grizzlies Preview: Utah at Wichita, April 9, 2021 - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Kansas City, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- IceHogs Assign Yetman to the Fuel - Indy Fuel
- Shepard Re-Assigned to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Blades Gear up for Jacksonville Road Trip - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Nailers, April 9 at 7:10 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.