Oilers, Williams Blank Rush at Home

April 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, OK - The Oilers shutout the Rapid City Rush 3-0 at the BOK Center on Friday night.

The Oilers jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead 1:46 into the game. Gregg Burmaster spun the puck toward the Rush cage, finding the back of Carlson's paddle and the back of the net on Tulsa's second shot of the game to set the score at 1-0.

Adam Pleskach closed the middle period with a late goal, roofing a drop pass from Danny Moynihan into the top of the net with 1:06 left in the frame - giving Tulsa a 2-0 lead.

Vincent Marleau iced the game with an empty-net goal with 2:05 left, cementing the Oilers' 3-0 victory.

The Oilers look to defend home ice against the Rush tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. before closing out the three-in-three weekend with a 4:05 p.m. Sunday Family Funday showdown.

