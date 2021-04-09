Everblades Fall Short against Icemen
April 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (32-12-0-2) fell to the Jacksonville Icemen (17-18-3-3) by a margin of 3-2 on Friday night. Forwards Alex Kile (2g) and John McCarron (2a) each secured two points while Jacksonville capitalized on two power-play scores to cement the victory.
FIRST STAR: Ara Nazarian (JAX) - one goal, one assist, +1, four shots, game-winning goal
SECOND STAR: Jake Elmer (JAX) - one goal, +1, four shots
THIRD STAR: Charles Williams (JAX) - 23 saves on 25 shots
Early in the first period with the Blades on the penalty kill, Icemen defenseman Ryker Killins found the back of the net on a wrister to open up the scoring (3:03). With just over two minutes left in the period, captain John McCarron fed a streaking Alex Kile who hit the top right corner to even the score at one apiece (17:50).
Icemen forward Jake Elmer broke the tie by slicing through the Everblades defense and securing the breakaway goal to give the Icemen a 2-1 lead in the second (7:21).
The Everblades were bitten with penalties as they tried to mount a comeback in the third. With just under a minute and half left in the game, the Icemen gained an extra edge with a power-play goal from Ara Nazarian to bring the score to 3-1 (18:32). Alex Kile did not want to go down without a fight when he buried a rebound from McCarron to bring it to a one-goal game (19:31). Florida failed to take advantage with an extra attacker on the ice and ultimately fell 3-2.
The Everblades and Icemen will meet again this weekend in Jacksonville on Saturday night at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday's tilt will get underway at 3:00 p.m.
