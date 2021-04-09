Game Day Preview: Americans Host Kansas City, 7:05 Pm

Allen Americans react after a goal against the Kansas City Mavericks

(Allen Americans, Credit: Scott Crawford) Allen Americans react after a goal against the Kansas City Mavericks(Allen Americans, Credit: Scott Crawford)

Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), face the Kansas City Mavericks tonight, in the second game of a four-game series. The Americans are 3-2-0 against Kansas City this season, and 21-19-3-0 over the last five years. Join us after the game at BAR LOUIE!.

ALLEN AMERICANS TONIGHT:

PREGAME SHOW: 6:50 PM CST

PUCK DROP: 7:05 PM CST

WATCH LIVE: FLOHOCKEY.TV

LISTEN LIVE: AMERICANS 24/7

ON THE CALL: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

POSTGAME PARTY: BAR LOUIE, VILLAGE AT ALLEN

GAME PROMOTION: VETERANS NIGHT, PRESENTED BY WARRIOR AGENCY

Next Home Game: Saturday, April 10 vs Kansas City Mavericks

ABOUT LAST NIGHT:

Allen, Texas -The Americans scored three unanswered goals erasing a 2-0 Mavericks lead, to win the first of four games this week against Kansas City. Chad Butcher scored his first and second goals of the season to earn the games number one star. Zane Franklin added his fifth of the year. Les Lancaster led the team with four shots on net and finished with an assist. Francis Marotte stopped 31 of 33 shots to pick up the win. Wednesday night was the first meeting between the two teams since February 15th.

Points Leaders Against Kansas City: Les Lancaster leads the way against Kansas City this season with three goals and two assists for five points. Zane Franklin is second this season with a goal and three assists. Four players have two points each.

WHO IS HOT? Chad Butcher has three points in three games since returning to Allen (2 goals and 1 assist). Butcher had the game winner on Wednesday night on a back door pass from Les Lancaster late in the third period.

COMPARING ALLEN AND KANSAS CITY:

ALLEN AMERICANS:

HOME: 12-3-2-1

AWAY: 13-10-0-0

OVERALL: 25-13-2-1

Last 10: 6-3-0-1

ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Corey Mackin, 16

Assists: Matt Register 24

Points: Corey Mackin, 33

+/-: Philip Beaulieu, +13

PIM: Zane Franklin, 75

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS:

HOME: 7-10-5-0

AWAY: 12-7-1-2

OVERALL: 19-17-6-2

Last 10: 6-4-0-0

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Brodie Reid, 17

Assists: Brodie Reid, 28

Points: Brodie Reid, 45

+/-: Kris Myllari +13

PIM: Loren Ulett, 57

