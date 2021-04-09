IceHogs Assign Yetman to the Fuel

INDIANAPOLIS - The Rockford IceHogs, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the ECHL's Indy Fuel, announced Friday that forward Chad Yetman has been assigned to the Indy Fuel.

Yetman, 21, has skated in six games for Indy this season totaling one goal and one assist. Appearing in 11 games in an IceHogs uniform Yetman has netted a goal, two assists and a plus-one rating.

Yetman joins the Fuel ahead of a three-game series with the Fort Wayne Komets. Indy will host the Komets on Friday before traveling to Allen County War Memorial Coliseum for Saturday and Sunday matchups.

Yetman joins the Fuel ahead of a three-game series with the Fort Wayne Komets. Indy will host the Komets on Friday before traveling to Allen County War Memorial Coliseum for Saturday and Sunday matchups.

