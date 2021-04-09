Rabbits Add Forward Graham Knott

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have signed forward Graham Knott to a Standard Player Contract for the 2020-21 season. Knott, 24, saw 19 games of action with the South Carolina Stingrays earlier this season and registered five points (three goals, two assists). All three goals were scored on the power play, including one versus Greenville on February 4, 2021 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The Etobicoke, Ontario native turned pro in 2017-18 and totaled 126 games with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs across two seasons. Last season, Knott, 24, split time with the Indy Fuel and Wheeling Nailers while also seeing an 11-game stint with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

"Graham is a very talented forward who has the ability to play a 200-foot game as well as produce offensively," said Swamp Rabbits Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Andrew Lord. "During a difficult stretch injury wise, we believe this could be a great pick up for our organization and are looking forward to seeing what he can do to help us."

Prior to turning pro, Knott hoisted the Memorial Cup in 2017 with the Windsor Spitfires after compiling 35 points (11 goals, 24 assists) in 45 regular season games.

Greenville is slated to return home on Saturday, April 10 to open a back-to-back set versus Orlando. Bring your furry, four-legged friends to the arena on April 10 for Pucks-N-Paws presented by Pet Treater. Ticket information is available online at swamprabbits.com.

