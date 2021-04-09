Komets Stump the Fuel in 4-1 Loss

INDIANAPOLIS - Beginning a three-game series on Friday night, the Indy Fuel hosted their I-69 rival Fort Wayne Komets. The Komets would take the lead in the first period before seeing Indy tie the game in the second. Scoring two goals in the third period, the Komets would take the first of the three-game series by a score of 4-1.

With each team having power-play chances to start the opening period, neither team would be able to put the puck in the net. Taking advantage of a Fuel turnover, Anthony Nellis sprung himself a breakaway and tucked the puck through the legs of Bakala to give Fort Wayne a 1-0 lead.

Earning an early power play in the second period, the Fuel would tie the game after Matt Marcinew won an offensive zone faceoff and deflected a wrist shot from Terry Broadhurst past Stefanos Lekkas. After several chances on both sides throughout the middle period, the Komets would eventually take the lead back when a wrist shot by Zach Pochiro was deflected and beat Dan Bakala over the shoulder.

The Komets would be the first team to get on the board in the third period when Jackson Leef beat a Fuel defenseman off the boards and put a wrist shot past Bakala. After killing off a penalty of their own, Fort Wayne got back on the power play and AJ Jenks tucked a puck past Bakala to take a 4-1.

