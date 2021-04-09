Shepard Re-Assigned to South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Hershey Bears announced Friday that goaltender Hunter Shepard has been re-assigned to the South Carolina Stingrays.

Shepard, 25, has a 6-5-2 record in 14 appearances with South Carolina during his rookie professional season with a 2.84 goals-against average and a 0.915 save percentage.

The Coleraine, Minn. native was named the ECHL's Goaltender of the Month after December after posting a 2-0-1 record in three outings with a 1.89 goals-against average and a save percentage of 0.935.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound netminder appeared in 119 career NCAA games at the University of Minnesota-Duluth where he went 76-37-5 with 17 shutouts, a 1.94 goals-against average and a save percentage of .922. Shepard helped guide the Bulldogs to back-to-back NCAA National Championships in 2018 and 2019 and was a three-time Mike Richter Award Finalist.

The Stingrays hit the ice on Friday night in Wheeling to open a 3-in-3 with the Nailers at 7:10 p.m. South Carolina will return home to the North Charleston Coliseum for Autism Awareness Night on Wednesday, April 14 against Orlando at 7:05.

