Mavericks Defeated by Allen Friday Night 4-3

April 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Allen, Texas - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Allen Americans 4-3 Friday night at the Allen Event Center. Lane Scheidl, Willie Corrin, and Jared VanWormer netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Allen Americans at the Allen Event Center.

First Period

Allen goal: Samuel Laberge (13) at 3:49. Assisted by Corey Mackin and Les Lancaster.

Kansas City goal: Lane Scheidl (12) at 8:07.

Kansas City goal: Willie Corrin (2) at 11:05. Assisted by Marcus Crawford.

Allen goal: Les Lancaster (12) at 19:58. Assisted by Corey Mackin and Josh Lammon.

Shots: KC 13, ALN 12

Second Period

Allen goal: Spencer Asuchak (8) at 7:20. Assisted by Matt Register and Steven Owre.

Allen goal: Steven Owre (2) at 7:45. Assisted by Ben Carroll and Les Lancaster.

Shots: KC 11, ALN 20

Third Period

Kansas City goal: Jared VanWormer (12) at 17:06. Assisted by Marcus Crawford.

Shots: KC 14, ALN 4

Notes and Streaks

Marcus Crawford registered a multi-point game on two assists.

The Mavericks went one-for-four on the power play and one-for-four on the penalty kill.

Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app in the App Store or Google Play.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.