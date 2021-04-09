Mavericks Defeated by Allen Friday Night 4-3
April 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Allen, Texas - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Allen Americans 4-3 Friday night at the Allen Event Center. Lane Scheidl, Willie Corrin, and Jared VanWormer netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Allen Americans at the Allen Event Center.
First Period
Allen goal: Samuel Laberge (13) at 3:49. Assisted by Corey Mackin and Les Lancaster.
Kansas City goal: Lane Scheidl (12) at 8:07.
Kansas City goal: Willie Corrin (2) at 11:05. Assisted by Marcus Crawford.
Allen goal: Les Lancaster (12) at 19:58. Assisted by Corey Mackin and Josh Lammon.
Shots: KC 13, ALN 12
Second Period
Allen goal: Spencer Asuchak (8) at 7:20. Assisted by Matt Register and Steven Owre.
Allen goal: Steven Owre (2) at 7:45. Assisted by Ben Carroll and Les Lancaster.
Shots: KC 11, ALN 20
Third Period
Kansas City goal: Jared VanWormer (12) at 17:06. Assisted by Marcus Crawford.
Shots: KC 14, ALN 4
Notes and Streaks
Marcus Crawford registered a multi-point game on two assists.
The Mavericks went one-for-four on the power play and one-for-four on the penalty kill.
