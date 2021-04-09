Game Preview: Everblades at Icemen, April 9, 2021

April 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release







Florida Everblades at Jacksonville Icemen

Friday, April 9 at Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.

Broadcast Infromation: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockey.TV

About Today's Game: The two teams will meet for the second of four meetings scheduled this week. The Sunshine State rivals will also meet in Jax on Saturday and Sunday. The Everblades trailed the Icemen 2-1 heading into the third period of Wednesday's game, but scored five goals in the third period to take the game by a 5-4 count. The Everblades are 7-3-0 in their last ten games. The Icemen have surrendered third period leads in three of the last four games.

Series History: The Everblades lead the All-Time Series 34-6-3-1, while also leading the season series 4-2-0.

About the Icemen: The Icemen rank second in the league with a 28.73 shots-against per game average.....Defenseman Michael Kim has recorded three points in the last two games (1g, 2a). Meanwhile, fellow blueliner Ryker Killins has recorded two goals in the last two contests.

About the Everblades: Florida Captain John McCarron has recorded 12 points (3g, 9a) in last six games. McCarron leads the 'Blades in scoring with 44 points. The Everblades lead the league on the penalty kill at 88.0 percent.

Upcoming Home Games

Saturday, April 9 vs, Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 10 vs. Florida, 3:00 p.m.

