Thunder Complete Trade for Dylan Walchuk
December 20, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have acquired forward Dylan Walchuk from the Jacksonville Icemen in exchange for future considerations.
Walchuk, 26, joins the Thunder roster after having made two previous stops this season. He started the 2018-2019 campaign overseas while skating three games for KRS-ORG Beijing of the VHL. He returned stateside to suit up for four games with the Icemen before being traded to Adirondack.
The 5-foot-9 forward saw more success last season when he played with the Odense Bulldogs in Denmark. Walchuk appeared in 50 games for the Bulldogs while accumulating three goals and 13 assists for 16 total points.
Prior to playing professionally, the McBride, BC native played four years of Canadian college hockey for the University of Calgary. With the Dinos, Walchuk compiled 59 points (22g-37a) from 87 career games played while finishing third on the team in scoring his senior season.
The Thunder are back in action tomorrow night when they travel to Worcester to take on the Railers for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop. The squad returns home Saturday to host the Brampton Beast at Cool Insuring Arena. For the latest Thunder news, be sure to follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @ECHLTHunder.
